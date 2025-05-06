Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire responded Monday, May 5, 2025 to a kitchen fire at a residence in the 20100 block of 102nd Avenue SE (map below).

Residents were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Puget Sound Fire shared the update via social media, emphasizing the importance of working smoke alarms in preventing injury or worse.