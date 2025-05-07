SPONSORED:
The Auburn Sons of Norway Vesterdalen Lodge will host its annual Nordic Fest this Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 410 H Street NE (map below).
This family-friendly cultural event will celebrate Scandinavian heritage with live traditional music, craft vendors, food, and more.
Highlights include musical performances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a popular bake sale featuring Nordic treats like lefse and krumkake, a silent auction, and hourly prize drawings for items such as Crystal Mountain gondola tickets.
“The Nordic Fest is important because it allows us to share our Nordic culture with others in the community,” said Vernene Scheurer, a past president of Vesterdalen Lodge. “It also encourages those with Nordic heritage or who are interested in Norwegian culture to enjoy the fellowship within the lodge.”
The bake sale is one of the event’s biggest draws, often attracting early attendees eager to grab specialty items. This year’s vendors include returning favorites and newcomers, such as Puyallup’s Heritage Quest Research Library and artist Roxanne Grinstad, whose handmade troll-themed gift wrap took years to perfect.
Admission is $3 at the door, with free entry for children 10 and under. Visitors can also take advantage of a 50% discount on new Sons of Norway memberships, available only during the event.
“Come join Vesterdalen Lodge for a fun-filled day to learn about Scandinavian culture, shop for Mother’s Day gifts, and for the kids, participate in a trivia scavenger hunt!”
For more information, contact publicity@vesterdalen.org or call 253-221-7059.
More info here: https://www.vesterdalen.org/
