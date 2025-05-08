The Kent City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, covered a range of issues aimed at improving city infrastructure, promoting community engagement, and addressing resident concerns.

Discussions included lowering the permit fees for less disruptive fiber optic cable installation methods.

The council also heard updates to the Transportation Improvement Plan focusing on pedestrian safety and walkability.

They also defined “significant trees” to encourage their preservation in new developments, recognized a standout city employee, and promoted an upcoming bicycling event.

A public comment during the meeting raised concerns about homeless encampments.

Reduced Permit Fee For Fiber Networks

During the Committee of the Whole, councilmembers unanimously approved reducing the permit fees for internet installation. It was explained that the city needs to change the fees charged for installing high speed fiber internet, as several businesses use a new method of laying cable. Instead of going under pavement, a very disruptive process, they install their cables beneath soft surfaces. This causes far less of a disturbance to traffic and residents. Staff will try out a new lower rate this year and come back with an updated fee structure after gaining some experience with the new method.

Transportation Improvement Plan Updates

The 2026-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) has several new priority areas for improving walkability and pedestrian safety. Reith Road from Military to 38th is on the list for sidewalk completion and enhanced crossings. State Route 99 will gain two major pedestrian crossing improvements. In addition, the city will partner with Sound Transit and Amtrak for a railway corridor crossing safety study. The study will evaluate seven crossings for safety improvements.

Last year, all the TIP projects that were completed cost the city $2.7 million in local funds, and were awarded an additional $4.7 million in grants. Despite uncertain economic times, staff remain positive about grant funding still being available this year for many of these new projects that will improve safety and walkability.

“Significant Trees” Defined

In a discussion about incentivising developers to preserve trees throughout the city, the diameter of “significant trees” was determined to be 18-inches. This is the measurement across the trunk, taken at chest height. The plan is that developers will be incentivised to retain at least one tree of this size or larger when they are building.

Employee Of The Month

Teddie Pequet was chosen by his peers as Kent’s Employee of the Month. Pequet was hired in 2023 by the IT Department as a Tech Support Specialist. Mayor Dana Ralph said Pequet is extremely helpful with all IT questions, and always stays on the phone until problems are completely resolved. He never makes people feel bad for not understanding the technology. In addition to helping people solve their technical issues, Pequet leads the IT portion of on-boarding new hires, and always makes new employees feel like they have an ally in the IT department.

Bike Everywhere Month & Bicycle Rodeo

Mayor Dana Ralph read a proclamation honoring May as Bike Everywhere Month. Seasoned bikers and newbies can celebrate at the fourth annual Bicycle Rodeo. This popular event has grown larger each year. This year loaner bikes will be available so everyone can bike the course. In addition, kids who don’t have a bike will have an opportunity to get matched with a used bike of their own. Biking “rules of the road” will be taught as well. The free event takes place in the YMCA parking lot on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public Comment

Just one person spoke during the public comment period. He shared that there now seems to be a homeless camp at the Japanese garden. He said he knows people who are moving out of the area due to the prevalence of homeless in Kent. He shared his concerns that all the well-intentioned developments city planners have in mind for improving downtown won’t come to fruition while the homeless remain an issue.