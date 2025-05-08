A driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found unconscious behind the wheel at a stoplight on northbound SR 167 at 84th Avenue South in Kent (map below), according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, May 8, 2025.

Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped at the light with the driver unresponsive. Upon arrival, they discovered the driver passed out behind the wheel.

The driver admitted to smoking methamphetamine and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No injuries or collisions were reported in connection with the incident.

The Washington State Patrol is continuing its investigation.