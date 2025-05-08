Meet Kwame, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

Kwame is a 4-year-old male who can’t wait to find his forever home. He was brought in by his previous owners at the beginning of April because they were moving and couldn’t take him with them. At his previous home, he did well with people of all ages, including very small children. This is his best quality!

Kwame is a very smart dog, and his previous family said he knows sit and down. He is an adaptable, outgoing, and carefree dog who loves to go with the flow! Kwame is still working on his manners, so he would do best with a family who is willing to work with him and help Kwame become the best dog he can be.

Kwame has put on a lot of weight and will need help shedding some pounds in his new home. Kwame currently weight 98 pounds and should weigh about 70 pounds. His new family should be prepared to work with their vet on a plan to help him get healthy!

Kwame is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! His adoption comes with many benefits in addition to the love and snuggles he will give, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

As Pet of the Week, Kwame’s adoption fee has been reduced!

If you and your family are ready to fall in love with outgoing and carefree Kwame, come see him today! You can visit him at RASKC on weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m..

You can find out more about Kwame and his other canine buddies looking for homes at: