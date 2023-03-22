Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are investigating two more drive-by shootings, and they’re seeking the public’s help.

Troopers say that both shootings occurred on freeways in King County since just after midnight Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023.

Shooting #1: I-5

This occurred around 12:10 a.m. early Wednesday morning on northbound I-5 near the NE 50th Street ramp.

The victim was driving a Ford pickup when a white sedan fired one round striking the passenger door.

No description of the suspect was obtained.

Thankfully no injuries.

Shooting #2: SR 167

This occurred around 10:30 a.m. on southbound SR 167 near SR 18.

A semi driver was traveling southbound on SR 167 when a vehicle with no license plates pulled along side of him and fired one round striking the front of his semi.

The victim described the suspect driver as a white male wearing a ski mask.

The vehicle was described as a sedan with mismatched paint, black rims and possibly a black hood.

No injuries were sustained by the victim.

This is the twelfth drive-by shooting that WSP detectives are investigating in King County alone this year, the sixth in the month of March and the third in the past week.

“This is truly alarming and WSP detectives need the public’s help in identifying and arresting these suspects,” Troopers said.

Detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed these two shootings or has information that would help identify the vehicles and suspects. Please contact Detective Haake at [email protected].