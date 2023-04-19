After nearly five years of dreaming and planning, Space for Kidz will “lift off” at Kent’s Kherson Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Come help launch the city’s brand new space-themed park, which located at 307 W. Gowe Street in downtown Kent (map below).
Festivities will include:
- Engineering and launch crew recognition
- Imaginary rides on a Lunar Rover replica
- Earth sightings from inside a Lunar Lander play structure
- Rocket launches from Mission Control
- And Augmented Reality features to make your park experience truly astronomical!
“Don’t miss this celebration of our community’s continuing legacy in space exploration; and help us inspire today’s kids to pursue the awesome out-of-this-world career opportunities right here! See you on launch day!”
Kherson Park is located at 307 W. Gowe Street:
