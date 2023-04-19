After nearly five years of dreaming and planning, Space for Kidz will “lift off” at Kent’s Kherson Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Come help launch the city’s brand new space-themed park, which located at 307 W. Gowe Street in downtown Kent (map below).

Festivities will include:

Engineering and launch crew recognition Imaginary rides on a Lunar Rover replica Earth sightings from inside a Lunar Lander play structure Rocket launches from Mission Control And Augmented Reality features to make your park experience truly astronomical!



“Don’t miss this celebration of our community’s continuing legacy in space exploration; and help us inspire today’s kids to pursue the awesome out-of-this-world career opportunities right here! See you on launch day!”

Kherson Park is located at 307 W. Gowe Street: