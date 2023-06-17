On June 15, 2023, at about 3:22 p.m., multiple Kent Police Officers, King County Medics, and Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Firefighters were dispatched to the area of SE 240th and 120th Ave SE (map below) in reference to multiple 911 calls reporting a serious injury accident.

Police said that 911 callers advised that one witness was starting CPR, and one involved vehicle had rolled off the road, causing the grass to catch fire.

Two persons with serious injuries were trapped inside the victim vehicle. The victims, a 57-year-old male and a 67-year-old female, are both residents of Kent. RFA worked to make entry into the car and with the Medics, and provided lifesaving medical aid. They were later transported to an area hospital. Officers were advised that three adults fled on foot from the suspect vehicle.

Multiple Officers immediately began to search the area for the suspects, one of whom was reported to be carrying a dog. One witness contacted Officers after she saw the suspect driver walking out of a retention pond, then hop a fence with a dog in his hands. The Officer found the suspect nearby, attempting to briskly walk away. There was a short foot pursuit, but because there were so many Officers in the area, and the pursuing Officer was giving great directional updates, the suspect ran towards two Kent PD Officers who took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Shoreline resident, was arrested and taken to the hospital to await a warrant for a blood draw. He was later booked into the King County Regional Jail for Vehicular Assault, Felony Hit and Run, Obstruction, Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree, and Ignition Interlock Violation.

“We want to sincerely thank every witness who called 911, attempted to provide aid, and contacted the Officers to give information on the suspect’s whereabouts,” police said. “Catching this suspect, and helping the victims, was truly a combined effort between Kent PD, the RFA, KC Medics, and our Kent community.”

If you have and tips or evidence regarding this crime, please call our Tip Line 253-856-5808, or send an email to [email protected].

If your tip is time sensitive, please call 911, and reference Kent PD case #23-7789.

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department.