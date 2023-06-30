Jim White, who served as Mayor of Kent from 1994 to 2005, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the age of 83.

White’s passing was announced by current Mayor Dana Ralph, who praised him as an “incredible man, mayor and mentor”.

White was a longtime public servant in Kent, starting as a city councilmember in 1984. He led the city through a period of growth and development, and was instrumental in bringing Kent Station, a mixed-use retail and entertainment complex, to fruition. He retired in 2005, but remained active in the community and received a star at Kent Station in 2019 to honor his contributions.

“He lived his life with so much love and concern for others,” Ralph said. “He had the ability to see things in people they didn’t see themselves and bring out the best in them. Words cannot explain how grateful I am to him, and how much he meant to me and all of those his light touched.”

Ralph said White was a “servant leader” who cared deeply about the people of Kent and had a knack for inspiring others. She said she was personally grateful to him for his guidance and support, and that he would be missed by many.

“Jim did so many positive and impactful things for Kent, and his vision for creating a gathering place for our community will be enjoyed for generations to come,” Ralph added. “He loved this place so much. Kent was always his home, even long after his retirement.”

A memorial service for White will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at River of Life Church in Kent.

Ralph urged residents to join her in mourning and celebrating White’s life and legacy; here’s her full statement as shared on Friday, June 30:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Mayor Jim White. He served as a Kent city councilmember from 1984-1995 and as mayor from 1994-2005. Jim was an incredible man, mayor and mentor of mine.

“He lived his life with so much love and concern for others. He had the ability to see things in people they didn’t see themselves and bring out the best in them. Words cannot explain how grateful I am to him, and how much he meant to me and all of those his light touched.

“Jim left a lasting legacy in our community, and represented exactly what it means to be a servant leader. His thoughtfulness and kindness made our city a better place. He is so loved and will be remembered by many. In 2019, he was honored with a star at Kent Station, commemorating his achievement of leading negotiations to make the destination we all enjoy today a reality.

“Jim did so many positive and impactful things for Kent, and his vision for creating a gathering place for our community will be enjoyed for generations to come. He loved this place so much. Kent was always his home, even long after his retirement.

“As we mourn his passing together, let’s also celebrate his life, legacy and achievements, and keep him in our hearts.”

– Dana Ralph, Kent Mayor