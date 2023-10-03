Duwamish Alive! will be celebrating a Salmon Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at multiple sites in South Seattle and Tukwila.

“Join Duwamish Alive! this Fall as our salmon are returning in our Duwamish River and its creeks, with this watershed wide effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat which provides food, shelter and cool, clean water that salmon need,” organizers said.

Volunteers will be restoring native habitat on in multiple urban parks and open spaces by removing invasive weeds, planting native plants, removing debris from the river and learning about healthy habitat.

This is a family friendly event, all ages welcomed and encouraged.

Special Duwamish River Geocache Adventure activities will be offered at həʔapus Village Park in Seattle and Duwamish Hill Preserve in Tukwila.

Volunteers Needed

To volunteer, visit www.DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and register for the site of your choice, or email [email protected].