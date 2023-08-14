Explore the historic treasures in Kent’s community and celebrate our history with these great upcoming “Experience Historical Kent” events, from Aug. 25–27, 2023:

Friday, Aug. 25:

10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).

Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission). 12pm – 4pm Kent Historical Museum (free admission).

Kent Historical Museum (free admission). 4pm – 7pm Kickoff party at the Kent Historical Museum, including: Music from iBuildBridges. Hops History in Kent with Chris Ensor. Food vendor Paco’s Tacos.

Kickoff party at the Kent Historical Museum, including:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

10am – 4pm History Fest at Kent Historical Museum, including: Guided tours of the museum. Ice cream making activity. Free admission to the museum.

History Fest at Kent Historical Museum, including:

Booths with:

Blue Heron Canoe Family

Friends of the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery

Danny Pierce paintings sale with Sally Goodgion

Kent Library

Mill Creek Neighborhood

Mother Africa

SoCo Culture

10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).

Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission). 10am – 4pm Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (free admission).

Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (free admission). 10am – 3pm Neely-Soames Homestead & Garden. 11am & 1pm – Hops in the Kent Valley 10am & 2pm – A Brief History of the Garden Fairy Garden and other kids activities throughout the day

Noon – 3pm Drop-in tours at historic St. Anthony’s Chapel.

Sunday, Aug. 27:

11am – 2pm Cruisin’ Kent Car Show at Kent Station, including: GKHS entry of Dean Walters, soapbox derby championship car.

Cruisin’ Kent Car Show at Kent Station, including: 1pm – 2pm Hillcrest Burial Park tour.

Plus free admission to:

Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum (Aug 25 & 26)

Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (Aug 26)

Kent Historical Museum (Aug 25 – 27)

More info here: