Explore the historic treasures in Kent’s community and celebrate our history with these great upcoming “Experience Historical Kent” events, from Aug. 25–27, 2023:

Friday, Aug. 25:

  • 10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).
  • 12pm – 4pm Kent Historical Museum (free admission).
  • 4pm – 7pm   Kickoff party at the Kent Historical Museum, including:
    • Music from iBuildBridges.
    • Hops History in Kent with Chris Ensor.
    • Food vendor Paco’s Tacos.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

  • 10am – 4pm History Fest at Kent Historical Museum, including:
    • Guided tours of the museum.
    • Ice cream making activity.
    • Free admission to the museum.

    Booths with:

  • Blue Heron Canoe Family
  • Friends of the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery
  • Danny Pierce paintings sale with Sally Goodgion
  • Kent Library
  • Mill Creek Neighborhood
  • Mother Africa
  • SoCo Culture
  • 10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).
  • 10am – 4pm Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (free admission).
  • 10am – 3pm Neely-Soames Homestead & Garden.
    • 11am & 1pm – Hops in the Kent Valley
    • 10am & 2pm – A Brief History of the Garden
    • Fairy Garden and other kids activities throughout the day
  • Noon – 3pm Drop-in tours at historic St. Anthony’s Chapel.

Sunday, Aug. 27:

  • 11am – 2pm  Cruisin’ Kent Car Show at Kent Station, including:
    • GKHS entry of Dean Walters, soapbox derby championship car.
  • 1pm – 2pm Hillcrest Burial Park tour.

Plus free admission to:

  • Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum (Aug 25 & 26)
  • Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (Aug 26)
  • Kent Historical Museum (Aug 25 – 27)

More info here:

https://kenthistoricalmuseum.org/ehk

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

