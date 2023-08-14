Explore the historic treasures in Kent’s community and celebrate our history with these great upcoming “Experience Historical Kent” events, from Aug. 25–27, 2023:
Friday, Aug. 25:
- 10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).
- 12pm – 4pm Kent Historical Museum (free admission).
- 4pm – 7pm Kickoff party at the Kent Historical Museum, including:
- Music from iBuildBridges.
- Hops History in Kent with Chris Ensor.
- Food vendor Paco’s Tacos.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
- 10am – 4pm History Fest at Kent Historical Museum, including:
- Guided tours of the museum.
- Ice cream making activity.
- Free admission to the museum.
Booths with:
- Blue Heron Canoe Family
- Friends of the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery
- Danny Pierce paintings sale with Sally Goodgion
- Kent Library
- Mill Creek Neighborhood
- Mother Africa
- SoCo Culture
- 10am – 4pm Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (free admission).
- 10am – 4pm Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (free admission).
- 10am – 3pm Neely-Soames Homestead & Garden.
- 11am & 1pm – Hops in the Kent Valley
- 10am & 2pm – A Brief History of the Garden
- Fairy Garden and other kids activities throughout the day
- Noon – 3pm Drop-in tours at historic St. Anthony’s Chapel.
Sunday, Aug. 27:
- 11am – 2pm Cruisin’ Kent Car Show at Kent Station, including:
- GKHS entry of Dean Walters, soapbox derby championship car.
- 1pm – 2pm Hillcrest Burial Park tour.
Plus free admission to:
- Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum (Aug 25 & 26)
- Soos Creek Botanical Gardens & Heritage Center (Aug 26)
- Kent Historical Museum (Aug 25 – 27)
More info here: