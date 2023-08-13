Each year, the city of Kent hosts a number of free recycling collection events that allow residents to dispose of recyclable items not typically accepted at the curb, with the next one scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – Noon at Hogan Park (map below).

“Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all collected items will be reused or recycled!”

Click here for a list of items that will be accepted

  • WHEN: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – Noon
  • WHERE: Hogan Park (24400 Russell Road):

