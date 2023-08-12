Communities in Schools of Kent is gearing up for their 10th Annual School Supply Drive collection event, coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at Kent Station.
This fundraiser event will run from 4 – 6 p.m., and you can bring supplies to Kent Station that day, OR you can drop school supplies ahead of time at one of the partnering locations listed below.
“Fill the Bus” supports all 42 schools in the Kent School District and provides students with necessary items that they may not have.
“Thank you for your support!”
Neede Items:
- Sturdy Backpacks
- Expo Markers
- Earphones/Ear Buds
- Composition Notebooks
- Sharpies
- Plastic Pencil Boxes
- Mechanical Pencils
- Lunch Boxes
- Re-useable Water Bottles
- Crayons, Markers, Colored Pencils
- Folders with Pockets
- All new items accepted
*Less needed items include binders and loose leaf paper.
Drop Off Locations ahead of Event:
- Kent School District Admin – 12033 SE 256th Street Kent, WA 98030
- Coldwell Banker Bain – 207 W Kent Station Street Unit# 105, Kent WA 98032
- Kent Station – Johnny Rockets: 418 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032
- Covington City Hall – 16720 SE 271st St Ste 100, Covington, WA 98042
- The Storehouse Foodbank – 26201 180th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042
- Keller Williams – Mountains to Sound: 15215 SE 272nd St Suite 202, Kent, WA 98042
- Keller Williams – Puget Sound: 33434 8th Ave S Suite 103, Federal Way, WA 98003
- Keller Williams – Burien: 455 SW 152nd St Burien, WA 98166
- Keller Williams – Rosie Rourke Team: 16333 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA 98058
- Keller Williams – Enumclaw: 1445 3rd Street, Enumclaw, WA, 98022
The list of these locations and items needed is available on their website.
- WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, 4 – 6 p.m.
- WHERE: Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way #4532, Kent, WA 98032: