Communities in Schools of Kent is gearing up for their 10th Annual School Supply Drive collection event, coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at Kent Station.

This fundraiser event will run from 4 – 6 p.m., and you can bring supplies to Kent Station that day, OR you can drop school supplies ahead of time at one of the partnering locations listed below.

“Fill the Bus” supports all 42 schools in the Kent School District and provides students with necessary items that they may not have.

“Thank you for your support!”

Neede Items:

Sturdy Backpacks

Expo Markers

Earphones/Ear Buds

Composition Notebooks

Sharpies

Plastic Pencil Boxes

Mechanical Pencils

Lunch Boxes

Re-useable Water Bottles

Crayons, Markers, Colored Pencils

Folders with Pockets

All new items accepted

*Less needed items include binders and loose leaf paper.

Drop Off Locations ahead of Event:

Kent School District Admin – 12033 SE 256th Street Kent, WA 98030

Coldwell Banker Bain – 207 W Kent Station Street Unit# 105, Kent WA 98032

Kent Station – Johnny Rockets: 418 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032

Covington City Hall – 16720 SE 271st St Ste 100, Covington, WA 98042

The Storehouse Foodbank – 26201 180th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042

Keller Williams – Mountains to Sound: 15215 SE 272nd St Suite 202, Kent, WA 98042

Keller Williams – Puget Sound: 33434 8th Ave S Suite 103, Federal Way, WA 98003

Keller Williams – Burien: 455 SW 152nd St Burien, WA 98166

Keller Williams – Rosie Rourke Team: 16333 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA 98058

Keller Williams – Enumclaw: 1445 3rd Street, Enumclaw, WA, 98022

The list of these locations and items needed is available on their website.