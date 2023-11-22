Kent Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a stolen vehicle that killed a 17-year-old female Kentlake High School student and a 28-year-old Algona man on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Police said that early Friday morning, Nov. 17 at 12:06 a.m., Kent Police Officers, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Firefighters and Medics were dispatched to the 15600 block of SE 272nd (map below) in reference to a serious injury accident.

911 callers reported that two vehicles were blocking the road and the occupants were injured and possibly trapped.

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies were on scene when Kent Officers arrived. Officers began assisting Deputies in efforts to extricate the occupants.

Tragically, a 17-year-old female Kentlake High School student and a 28-year-old Algona man did not survive their injuries.

Firefighters also extricated a 38-year-old Covington woman who sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

KCSO Deputies advised that just prior to the accident, they had been dispatched to the Fred Meyer in Covington regarding the 28-year-old Algona male passed out in a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they learned that the vehicle was recently reported stolen. Before they were able to contact the driver, he woke up and sped off. The suspect driver drove over a median and a planter box to exit the parking lot, and then fled westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel. KCSO Deputies did not attempt to pursue in compliance with state law and did not activate their emergency equipment.

Concerned about the erratic driving of the suspect vehicle, and the likely potential that a collision would occur, KCSO Deputies began checking the area. They located the accident in Kent a few minutes later.

The initial investigation indicates that the suspect, driving a 2006 Nissan Ultima, collided with the victims who were in a 2005 Chrysler Town Car van, killing himself and the 17-year-old female.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation. They are collecting evidence and statements to determine the circumstances that led up to the accident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 or email a tip to [email protected]. Refer to Kent Case Number 23-15599.