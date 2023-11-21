All are encouraged to help support local businesses at Shop Small Saturday this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Let’s come together in and around Kent to support the diversity, creativity, and resilience of our small, local businesses.

When you Shop Small, you’re not just supporting neighborhood favorites – you’re investing in a community. Whether you’re a local or in town for the holidays, explore small businesses near you – and Shop Small all season long.

Shop Small Saturday started as a Saturday, but really is no longer just a single day event! It’s a reminder for us to support our local merchants and businesses every Saturday.

Our local economy benefits when we visit our favorite shops, eateries, and businesses, in person or online (every Saturday)

Check out the downtown Kent business directory HERE

“Every purchase you make is a vote for a supporting a vibrant and thriving community!”

More info here:

https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/shop-small-saturday-2/

#ShopSmall #SupportLocal #ShopLocal