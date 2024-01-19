The Kent Community Foundation announced this week that it is now accepting college scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year.

Applications can be submitted online on the Kent Community Foundation website.

The deadline for applications is Mar. 22, 2024.

The Foundation has been offering scholarships since 1988, growing their donor and scholarship base ever since.

Continuing the tradition, the Kent Community Foundation offers scholarships to greater Kent area high school seniors. After a spring application process, the Foundation’s Scholarship Committees select scholarships recipients based on specific criteria. Students receive the awards at a special May scholarship awards celebration, done in partnership with other local organizations including Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys, and Kent Schools Foundation.

The Foundation now facilitates 14 scholarships, each with its own set of qualifications for eligibility and criteria for selection.

Audrey Rose Sells Scholarship

Diego Moreno Scholarship

Gail Gese Memorial Fund Scholarship

Gary Carpenter Scholarship

Jan Louise Quitoriano Memorial Scholarship

Jim McGinnis Scholarship for KM Grads

Johnson-Stoddard-Osness Family Scholarship

Kent Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Mike Simmons Memorial Scholarship

Linda Ruby Scholarship

Pat Butler Scholarship

Rob Osborne Scholarship

Richard and Ina Balash Scholarship

Thunderbird Community Sports Foundation Scholarship

For more information about scholarships administered by the Kent Community Foundation, visit

Applicants interested in applying for a scholarship through one of the Foundation’s community partners – Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys and Kent Schools Foundation – can learn more about their scholarships here: https://www.kentcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/community-scholarship-partners/

To apply for any of these scholarships, applicants can visit the online scholarship portal here: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=kentcf. If it is their first time applying, they first need to create a free account. If they have applied before, they will need to log in to their existing account. Students will complete an eligibility quiz to show students which scholarships they qualify for.

Contact the Kent Community Foundation at [email protected]with questions or for more information.