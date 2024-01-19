The Kent Community Foundation announced this week that it is now accepting college scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year.
Applications can be submitted online on the Kent Community Foundation website.
The deadline for applications is Mar. 22, 2024.
The Foundation has been offering scholarships since 1988, growing their donor and scholarship base ever since.
Continuing the tradition, the Kent Community Foundation offers scholarships to greater Kent area high school seniors. After a spring application process, the Foundation’s Scholarship Committees select scholarships recipients based on specific criteria. Students receive the awards at a special May scholarship awards celebration, done in partnership with other local organizations including Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys, and Kent Schools Foundation.
The Foundation now facilitates 14 scholarships, each with its own set of qualifications for eligibility and criteria for selection.
- Audrey Rose Sells Scholarship
- Diego Moreno Scholarship
- Gail Gese Memorial Fund Scholarship
- Gary Carpenter Scholarship
- Jan Louise Quitoriano Memorial Scholarship
- Jim McGinnis Scholarship for KM Grads
- Johnson-Stoddard-Osness Family Scholarship
- Kent Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
- Mike Simmons Memorial Scholarship
- Linda Ruby Scholarship
- Pat Butler Scholarship
- Rob Osborne Scholarship
- Richard and Ina Balash Scholarship
- Thunderbird Community Sports Foundation Scholarship
For more information about scholarships administered by the Kent Community Foundation, visit
https://www.kentcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/
Applicants interested in applying for a scholarship through one of the Foundation’s community partners – Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys and Kent Schools Foundation – can learn more about their scholarships here: https://www.kentcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/community-scholarship-partners/
To apply for any of these scholarships, applicants can visit the online scholarship portal here: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=kentcf. If it is their first time applying, they first need to create a free account. If they have applied before, they will need to log in to their existing account. Students will complete an eligibility quiz to show students which scholarships they qualify for.
Contact the Kent Community Foundation at [email protected]with questions or for more information.