Kent Police arrested two for weapons-related crimes this week; here’s more from your local P.D.:

ARREST #1: “Arrest #1 occurred at the Metro Park and Ride near the 26800 block of 132nd Ave SE (map below) on July 3rd. Patrol Officers were dispatched to a threat with a weapon call at about 12:30 a.m.

“The suspect, a 37-year-old Kent man, approached a couple near their car. The victims had just seen him in an argument with a women, who had sped off in a vehicle. The man threatened them, then approached a third victim, pulled out a knife, and held it to the third victim’s throat.

“Patrol Officers arrived quickly and as they flooded into the area, they spotted the suspect nearby. He was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was found with a knife and was booked into the King County Jail for two counts of Assault 1 and 1 count of felony harassment.”

ARREST #2: “Arrest #2 also occurred on July 3rd, at the 8300 block of S 221 Street (map below) at about 9:15 pm.

“The suspect, a 22-year-old Kent woman, was arrested for pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another driver. The incident began when the suspect attempted to cut in line in a drive through. The victim stated he complained, and the suspect pointed what he believed to be a handgun at him. He backed away and called 911, stating he had been threatened with a gun.

“Kent Patrol Officers arrived and contacted the involved parties. The suspect initially stated that the argument was only verbal, and no guns were involved. Through investigation the Officers located video that showed the suspect pointing a handgun at the victim. The weapon, which was still inside the vehicle, was reported to be a very realistic BB gun. The suspect was wearing a security uniform for a local business when contacted.

“The suspect was arrested without incident for Assault 1 and transported to the King County Jail. Her vehicle was towed pending a search warrant to retrieve the weapon.”