REMINDER : The 16th annual Kent International Festival will be held this Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the accesso ShoWare Center.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and all are invited.

The Kent International Festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community.

“We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all,” organizers said.

International Taste of Kent Food Court

This year, organizers are bringing together a variety of tasty flavors and dishes from around the globe with local food trucks again for 2024.

They are also introducing pop-up food vendors as well this year.

Food trucks will be at accesso ShoWare Center in the west parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info here.

Art Exhibit and Activities 2024

For several years, Kent Community Foundation has organized and sponsored an art exhibit for our festival.

Last year they displayed the work of almost 150 students inside in the arena in ShoWare. Many attendees stopped by to see all the wonderful drawings from our local students.

There will be an activity that attendees can try while visiting the art exhibit.

Click below for more info on the Kent International Festival: