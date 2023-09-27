REMINDER: The next Teamup2Cleanup event will be this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. – Noon.
Volunteers are needed to help cleanup all around Kent.
Here are the details:
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
- 9:00 a.m. to Noon
- Rain or shine
Litter cleanup check-in locations:
- East Hill: Kent United Methodist Church (11010 SE 248th St) – New location!
- Downtown: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe)
- West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or
- Clean your own location!
Graffiti check-in location:
- Kent City Hall parking lot off Gowe St.
- Please register as a team (ex. church, neighborhood, school, group of friends, etc.) Assign a team captain to turn in registration form for all team members.
- Assign a team captain to complete one registration form for the team (teams should be 6 to 8 people).
- Team captain will receive waivers for everyone to complete.
- Youth 13 and over are welcome with adult supervision.
- Rain or shine
- Team captain will pick up materials in parking lot of Kent City Hall
- Teams will receive their cleanup locations.
- Return supplies to Kent City Hall parking lot by 12:15 pm.
Provided*:
Litter removal supplies
- Garbage bags
- Garbage disposal
- Safety vests
- Litter grabbers
* Supplies are limited
Graffiti removal supplies/Team Bins include:
- 5-gallon paint bucket
- Gallon bucket grids
- Garbage bags
- Gloves
- Graffiti remover
- Litter grabbers
- Paint brushes
- Paint trays
- Paper towels
- Roller frames and extenders
- Roller inserts
- Scrub pads
- Spray paint
Reach Kent’s Conservation Coordinator
- Tony Donati: 253-856-5589
- [email protected]
- KentWA.gov/TalkingTrash
More info here:
https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/public-works/environmental/talking-trash-recycle-and-clean-up-events-for-residents/teamup2cleanup