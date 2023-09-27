REMINDER: The next Teamup2Cleanup event will be this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

Volunteers are needed to help cleanup all around Kent.

Here are the details:

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

  • 9:00 a.m. to Noon  
  • Rain or shine 

Litter cleanup check-in locations:

  • East Hill: Kent United Methodist Church (11010 SE 248th St) – New location!
  • Downtown: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe)
  • West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or
  • Clean your own location!

Graffiti check-in location:

  • Kent City Hall parking lot off Gowe St.
    • Please register as a team (ex. church, neighborhood, school, group of friends, etc.) Assign a team captain to turn in registration form for all team members. 
    • Assign a team captain to complete one registration form for the team (teams should be 6 to 8 people). 
    • Team captain will receive waivers for everyone to complete. 
    • Youth 13 and over are welcome with adult supervision. 
    • Rain or shine
    • Team captain will pick up materials in parking lot of Kent City Hall 
    • Teams will receive their cleanup locations. 
    • Return supplies to Kent City Hall parking lot by 12:15 pm. 

Provided*:

Litter removal supplies

  • Garbage bags
  • Garbage disposal 
  • Safety vests
  • Litter grabbers

* Supplies are limited

Graffiti removal supplies/Team Bins include: 

  • 5-gallon paint bucket
  • Gallon bucket grids
  • Garbage bags
  • Gloves
  • Graffiti remover 
  • Litter grabbers
  • Paint brushes
  • Paint trays
  • Paper towels
  • Roller frames and extenders
  • Roller inserts
  • Scrub pads
  • Spray paint

Reach Kent’s Conservation Coordinator

More info here:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/public-works/environmental/talking-trash-recycle-and-clean-up-events-for-residents/teamup2cleanup

Related posts

Volunteers needed for Fall Litter and Graffiti Cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 30 REMINDER: Volunteers needed to ‘Team Up 2 Clean Up’ this Saturday SAVE THE DATE: Fall Litter Cleanup event will be Saturday, Sept. 18

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *