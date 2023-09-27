REMINDER : The next Teamup2Cleanup event will be this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

Volunteers are needed to help cleanup all around Kent.

Here are the details:

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

9:00 a.m. to Noon

Rain or shine

Litter cleanup check-in locations:

East Hill : Kent United Methodist Church (11010 SE 248th St) – New location!

: Kent United Methodist Church (11010 SE 248th St) – Downtown : Kherson Park (307 West Gowe)

: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe) West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or

West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or Clean your own location!

Graffiti check-in location:

Kent City Hall parking lot off Gowe St. Please register as a team (ex. church, neighborhood, school, group of friends, etc.) Assign a team captain to turn in registration form for all team members. Assign a team captain to complete one registration form for the team (teams should be 6 to 8 people). Team captain will receive waivers for everyone to complete. Youth 13 and over are welcome with adult supervision. Rain or shine Team captain will pick up materials in parking lot of Kent City Hall Teams will receive their cleanup locations. Return supplies to Kent City Hall parking lot by 12:15 pm.

parking lot off Gowe St.

Provided*:

Litter removal supplies

Garbage bags

Garbage disposal

Safety vests

Litter grabbers

* Supplies are limited

Graffiti removal supplies/Team Bins include:

5-gallon paint bucket

Gallon bucket grids

Garbage bags

Gloves

Graffiti remover

Litter grabbers

Paint brushes

Paint trays

Paper towels

Roller frames and extenders

Roller inserts

Scrub pads

Spray paint

Reach Kent’s Conservation Coordinator

More info here:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/public-works/environmental/talking-trash-recycle-and-clean-up-events-for-residents/teamup2cleanup