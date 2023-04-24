Kent Downtown Partnership’s 2023 Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail will be held this Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Buy your advance tickets now to save $10.00 per person!

The current weather forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 78 degrees(!) and sunset about 8:17 p.m. on Friday, setting the scene for a lively and festive stroll through historic Downtown Kent while discovering tasty libations with bubbly freshness. It’s all about beer, cider, hard seltzer and offerings from two distilleries! Enjoy fresh ingredients and crisp, bold flavors that will tempt the taste buds.

The Cider & Ale Trail will showcase an outstanding lineup of brewers and even a distillery. We count 11 participants who will be hosted by historic downtown businesses featuring well-known and not-so-local brewers along with south-end stars like Logan brewing.

“We love beer, we love drinking it and we love introducing new products to the community,” said Erica Carew, KDP Program Coordinator. “Beer and cider lovers can look forward to tastings of these social, bubbly and vivacious beverages in addition to live entertainment, fun conversations, lots of laughs and a lively vibe.”

Along with the drinks guest will enjoy special offers and sales in hosting businesses, and live music from two different groups, Klyntel, an R&B/Soul & Jazz band that blends soulful vocals and masterful musicianship.

Tor Dietrichson Blues Trio, a world-class percussionist, accomplished composer, singer and songwriter Tor’s music crosses several genres including American Blues, Latin and Brazilian Jazz, Salsa, Soulful African, East Indian Ragas, and Rock and Roll.

“Participants will enjoy specialty beer and cider offerings while rubbing elbows with Kent and regional brewers. The community has asked for more beer events, so we are super excited to kick the spring off with this event” Carew added.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to check out unique shops and restaurants. Wild Wheat will be serving pizza samples at check in and other restaurants along the trail will offer specials and warm hospitality.

Cideries and Breweries will include:

Guests can also purchase cider and beer products tax-free to bring home.

Shops and restaurants are open to the public as usual; tasting requires tickets, however, and you must be 21 over.

TICKETS are available now:

$30 (Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide)



Info and tickets:

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go toward future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.