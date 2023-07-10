On Monday afternoon, July 10, 2023 at 11:32 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to a mobile home park in the 24400 block of 64th Ave S. (map below) in response to a 911 call of an assault with gun.

Police said that victim stated that the suspect had just pointed a gun at him while making threats, then tucked the gun in his waistband and run off on foot.

Kent Officers arrived in the area within two minutes and while en route were advised that the suspect had entered a vehicle and left the complex. An incoming Officer located the vehicle Westbound on Meeker Street and attempted a stop, but the suspect refused to pull over.

Kent Officers, with their lights and sirens activated, followed the vehicle up to the onramp to I-5, where in a safe location, they delivered a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, (PIT). The PIT was partially successful and deterred the suspect from entering the freeway.

The suspect continued to elude the Officers, but his vehicle was partially disabled when at least one of his tires struck a Police spike strip. Pursuing Officers were able to deliver another PIT after the spike strip deployment, and the suspect vehicle was stopped.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Kent man, was taken into custody without incident. He admitted to the arresting Officer that he had a gun in the truck. His vehicle was impounded awaiting a search warrant to retrieve the weapon.