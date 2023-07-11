Sound Transit is seeking public feedback on its 2024 Service Plan, and here’s how you can help:

The agency continues to prepare to deliver new transit service to the region in 2024, including extending the 1 Line to Lynnwood, a potential opening of 2 Line service between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology Stations, and adjusting ST Express service to provide connections to new Link stations.

The 2024 Service Plan proposes to respond to ongoing operational constraints, including challenges recruiting transit operators and maintenance staff. We want to share with you the service changes we’re making in the next year and provide you with the opportunity to comment on the 2024 Service Plan.

Website and online survey

The public can learn about the proposed changes online at https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/planning-future-service/serviceplan.

The website includes opportunities for visitors to provide comments on the Service Plan. The website and project pages are also available in Spanish and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The website is available now through August 4.<

Email

Email comments to [email protected].

Phone

The public can also leave voicemail comments at 866-940-4387.

Virtual Information Sessions

The public is invited to attend a virtual information session on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Advance registration is not necessary. Anyone interested in attending can join at the following links:

Monday, July 17: 6 – 7 p.m.

Join the webinar on Zoom at this link:



https://soundtransit-org.zoom.us/j/85880096850

Wednesday, July 26: 6 – 7 p.m.

Join the webinar on Zoom at this link:



https://soundtransit-org.zoom.us/j/81471533355

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities and Title VI protected populations (minority, low income and Limited English Proficiency (LEP) populations).