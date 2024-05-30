Chief Rafael Padilla of the Kent Police Department has been elected Vice President of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), a significant leadership role within the organization.

The election, held last week, marks a notable achievement in Chief Padilla’s career.

WASPC, founded in 1963, comprises executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies across Washington State. It is unique in its inclusion of representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies, all working collaboratively towards common goals.

“Chief Padilla has taken on this leadership position, which now means he will be serving on the executive team and is the future president of WASPC,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director and former Kent Police Chief. “Chief Padilla is a recognized statewide leader in public safety.”

In a statement, Chief Padilla expressed his commitment to enhancing the law enforcement profession in Washington:

“It’s my responsibility to ensure that Kent PD remains engaged in the work being done to elevate the law enforcement profession in our state. WASPC brings together law enforcement leaders to tackle complex public safety issues. We take the collective feedback received through ongoing engagement with our respective communities to implement innovative solutions, provide subject matter expertise on public policy and law, advocate for essential resources and funding, and facilitate the development of our future leaders. I am honored to be a part of this work and look forward to the positive outcomes we will achieve.”

For more information about WASPC and its initiatives, visit https://www.waspc.org/.