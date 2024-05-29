REMINDER : Get ready for a celebration like no other, as downtown Kent transforms into the ultimate haven for nerds, geeks, and enthusiasts alike at the Kent Nerd Party this Saturday, June 1, 2024.

This event – which will run from 2 – 7 p.m. – promises a day of unparalleled, great geeky excitement, bringing together intellect, passion, and creativity.

The Nerd Party promotes small, local, downtown businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street wide event.

Small businesses on 1st Ave S. and W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys and more.

Retro Emporium : — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro themed goods.

: — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro themed goods. Page Turner Books : Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics and more.

: Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics and more. Big Wu’s Gym : Hosting SeaLUG Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts. Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create and will be on display at this location.

: Hosting Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts. Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create and will be on display at this location. Sweet Themes Bakery – featuring sweet nerdy themed treats!

– featuring sweet nerdy themed treats! Cosplay Costume Contest: A Cosplay costume contest is a major event during the Nerd Party. Prizes will be awarded.

You can also expect food trucks, artists, vendors and authors and other shenanigans!

RSVP for free or learn more about the Kent Nerd Party below: