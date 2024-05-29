The Kent Police Department will be hosting a 3-day Teen Academy from June 25-27, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

This is a great opportunity for students who may be interested in law enforcement or just want to learn more and have fun.

Students will learn about the job of a police officer, get an in depth look at many specialty assignments officers can have, how to prepare to work in law enforcement and more!

The academy is open to 2024-2025 school year sophomores, juniors, seniors and 2024 graduates.

NOTE: Applications are due Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Click here for more information and to download the application.

REGISTRATION AND APPROVAL ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.

Contact sjudd@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5883 if you have any questions.