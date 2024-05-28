Early Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024, Kent Police, with the assistance of Valley SWAT (VSWAT), arrested a barricaded suspect involved in a shooting in the 3600 block of S. 249th Street (map below).

Police said the incident began at 5:03 a.m. when Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting.

The caller, a 28-year-old man from Bonney Lake, informed dispatchers that his companion had been shot and he was attempting to drive her to the hospital. 911 operators convinced him to pull over, and officers quickly located the vehicle at Military Road and S. Reith Road. Officers immediately began administering lifesaving aid until medics arrived and transported the 24-year-old female victim to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The caller reported that the victim and the suspect, a 23-year-old woman from Kent, had been in a dispute in front of a home on the 24900 block of 38th Ave S. During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim. The caller and the victim fled the scene, while the suspect retreated into the house.

Kent Police and VSWAT established a protective perimeter around the residence, and Hostage Negotiators made contact with the suspect by phone. Despite multiple de-escalation attempts, the suspect refused to exit the home. Detectives obtained a warrant to arrest the suspect on charges of first-degree assault. After a prolonged standoff, VSWAT entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Kent Police Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and the suspect’s refusal to exit the home.

No other parties were injured during the incident.