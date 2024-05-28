The Auburn Police Department responded to a shooting in the Walmart parking lot at the Outlet Collection early Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024 at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was involved in an attempted robbery. Police said that two male suspects approached her vehicle while she was inside and tried to rob her. The victim responded by pulling out a firearm, leading to an exchange of gunfire between one of the suspects and the victim.

The victim received on-scene treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Following the incident, a K-9 track was initiated to locate the two suspects. With the assistance of drones, Guardian One, and multiple valley agencies, both suspects were apprehended without further incident.

“Great job by everyone involved for acting quickly and working together to handle the situation safely,” police said.