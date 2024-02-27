Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce for an enlightening luncheon with Mayor Dana Ralph as she shares her annual ‘State of the City’ into the city’s economic landscape and opportunities for businesses on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024 at the ShoWare Center.

Mayor Ralph will discuss key initiatives aimed at supporting local businesses, including economic development projects, support services, and strategies for community collaboration.

Don’t miss this valuable opportunity to connect with fellow business leaders and gain valuable insights to drive growth and success in our vibrant community.

  1. Economic Development Initiatives: Mayor Ralph can highlight the city’s current and upcoming economic development projects aimed at fostering business growth and creating job opportunities. This could include infrastructure investments, incentives for local businesses, and plans for attracting new industries to the area.
  2. Support Services for Businesses: The mayor can outline the various support services and resources available to businesses within the city, such as small business grants, mentorship programs, and assistance with navigating regulations. Highlighting these resources can help ensure that local businesses have the support they need to thrive.
  3. Community Engagement and Collaboration: Mayor Ralph can emphasize the importance of community engagement and collaboration between businesses, local government, and residents. Discussing initiatives that promote collaboration, such as community events, networking opportunities, and partnerships with local organizations, can strengthen the sense of community and benefit businesses.

REGISTER ONLINE HERE

WHEN: Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST:

  • Members $30.00
  • Non-Member $50.00
  • Vendor Table $75.00
  • Event Sponsor $300.00

WHERE: Showare Center Club Level, 625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032:

Related posts

Mayor Ralph will give Business & Economic Update at Kent Chamber luncheon Mar. 5 Mayor will give ‘State of the City: Business Edition’ at Kent Chamber luncheon Mar. 11 Kent Chamber luncheon will shine a light on local nonprofits on Thursday, Dec. 7

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *