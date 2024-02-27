Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce for an enlightening luncheon with Mayor Dana Ralph as she shares her annual ‘State of the City’ into the city’s economic landscape and opportunities for businesses on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024 at the ShoWare Center.

Mayor Ralph will discuss key initiatives aimed at supporting local businesses, including economic development projects, support services, and strategies for community collaboration.

Don’t miss this valuable opportunity to connect with fellow business leaders and gain valuable insights to drive growth and success in our vibrant community.

Economic Development Initiatives: Mayor Ralph can highlight the city’s current and upcoming economic development projects aimed at fostering business growth and creating job opportunities. This could include infrastructure investments, incentives for local businesses, and plans for attracting new industries to the area. Support Services for Businesses: The mayor can outline the various support services and resources available to businesses within the city, such as small business grants, mentorship programs, and assistance with navigating regulations. Highlighting these resources can help ensure that local businesses have the support they need to thrive. Community Engagement and Collaboration: Mayor Ralph can emphasize the importance of community engagement and collaboration between businesses, local government, and residents. Discussing initiatives that promote collaboration, such as community events, networking opportunities, and partnerships with local organizations, can strengthen the sense of community and benefit businesses.

WHEN: Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST:

Members $30.00

Non-Member $50.00

Vendor Table $75.00

Event Sponsor $300.00

WHERE: Showare Center Club Level, 625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032: