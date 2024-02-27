On Monday night, Feb. 26, 2024 at 8:22 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers and Puget Sound Regional Authority Firefighters (PSRFA) were dispatched to the 24400 block of Pacific Highway South, (map below) in response to 911 calls of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a severely-injured man in the roadway.

Kent Officers and fire personnel arrived quickly and located the victim, a 56-year-old Seattle man, still in the roadway. Tragically he died from his injuries.

Witnesses advised that they had seen the male step into the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway S. One witness saw the vehicle collide with the victim.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to take over the investigation. Initial information gathered at the scene suggests that intoxicants were not a factor.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police Seeking Witnesses

If you are a witness to this accident, or have information to share, leave tips here:

[email protected]

KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

OR call our non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121

Refer to Kent Police Case number 24-2806

Photos

Below are photos from the scene as taken by David Rosen: