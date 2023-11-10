All are invited to come to the 2023 Holiday Bazaar in support of the IBEW Women’s Committee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the IBEW Local 46 Hall in Kent (map below).

Admission and parking are FREE.

“Come join us for some fun & support the IBEW Women’s Committee,” organizers said.

Handcrafted Items from Local Artists

Jewelry, Art, Candles, And More!

Raffles for Prizes.

Interested in Sponsoring or Being a Vendor?

Scan the QR code on the lower right side of the graphic above, or click here.

IBEW Local 46 Hall is located at 19802 62nd Ave South, Kent, WA 98032: