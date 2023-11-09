Here’s our recap of the Kent City Council meeting held on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, 2023:

Employee of the Month

Matt Fisher, a Kent local originally recruited to the parks department by Council President Bill Boyce in 2009, received the honor of Kent Employee of the Month. In 2018, Fisher switched over to the police department, and has served as an officer on the Kent PD ever since.

Back in April of 2023, Officer Fisher was on the scene after a heart attack led to a vehicular accident. Three civilians had been administering CPR, and Fisher took over until paramedics arrived. The driver’s heartbeat was restored, and his life was saved due to the amazing work of Officer Fisher and the good samaritans on the scene.

Proclamation: Holodomor Remembrance Month

Every year, Ukrainians around the world honor the memory of those who were killed during the genocide of their people. The Holodomor was murder through starvation, enacted by the Soviet Union upon Ukrainians 90 years ago. Five million men, women, and children lost their lives during this time. According to the proclamation, Washington state is home to nearly 80,000 recent immigrants from Ukraine, with 4,000 living in Kent. The proclamation recognizes their contributions to the community in business, academia, government, and the arts.

Russia’s current occupation of Ukraine has displaced nearly 7 million people, forcing the majority to flee to neighboring countries. This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The annual remembrance of Holodomor carries the intention of preventing anything like it from happening again.

Council Updates

Councilmember Brenda Fincher mentioned that Kent’s Spotlight Series has two more shows this year, and more coming in 2024. For information on showtimes and tickets, follow this link.

Mayor Dana Ralph briefly mentioned that the city’s legislative priority for the next session is public safety.

Councilmember Toni Troutner reported that annexation of the bridges into Auburn is moving forward.

Approval was granted for work renovating all four of Kent Municipal Court’s courtrooms. They will have new carpet, paint, diases, and tables, and refurbished benches. The work will be staggered, so there will always be two courtrooms available at a time. It is expected to take a total of six months, and the bid is for $678,216, far below the original engineer’s estimate.