Providence Mount St. Vincent on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, will host a Job Fair to attract new staff to the internationally recognized West Seattle community that offers assisted living, skilled nursing, transitional care, and an intergenerational child care program.

Interviews will be held for clinical positions such as registered nurse managers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants.

Openings are also available for preschool teachers, childcare providers, cooks, and in dining services.

Sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000 are available, depending on the position. Providence also offers comprehensive benefits starting immediately, professional development programs, 401(k) retirement plans with employer matching, wellness and mental health assistance programs.

Potential applicants are encouraged to apply for positions during the job fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Providence Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle.

For more information, go to bit.ly/MSVhiringevent or call 206-923-3975.

Free parking is available surrounding the building or on the street.

Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle offers older adults a loving and vibrant community during the transition from independence to increasing reliance on the services, support, and compassion of others. Internationally recognized as a leader in the practice of resident-directed care and culture change, The Mount is committed to providing programs and services that respect the personal values and dignity of each resident and program participant.

For more information, visit www.providence.org/themount.

