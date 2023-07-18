Kent Police Detectives are investigating a shooting on the city’s East Hill that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Seattle man on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Police said that on Saturday at about 8:15 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 23900 block of 111th Place SE (map below), in reference to a shooting. The initial 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running. A second caller stated that one person was injured with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Two Kent Officers were nearby and were on scene in under two minutes. They quickly located the victim, a 43-year-old Seattle man, and immediately began lifesaving measures. They applied a chest seal to the wound in his chest and began CPR. Puget Sound Fire arrived a few minutes later and took over medical care. The victim was transported to the hospital where he tragically died a short time after arrival.

There were reports that just prior to the shooting, several males were engaged in an argument outside near a stairwell. There were multiple shots fired, then some of the males ran towards a dark sedan and fled prior to Police arrival.

Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives responded and took over the investigation. They canvassed the area for witnesses, evidence, and video.

The Police Department does not believe at this point that this was a random incident.

The Kent Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this homicide call the Kent

PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 and reference case # 23-9241.

You can also email a tip to [email protected].

Call 911 if your tip is time sensitive or you have information about the identity of the suspect or their vehicle.