Kent 101 – an eight-week civics course that deepens understanding and knowledge about local government and how it operates – will be starting again soon, and the deadline to register is Sept. 7, 2023.

The courses are designed to educate, inform and build experience for residents, businesses and students.

Fall 2023 Session will run from Sept. 14, 2023 through Nov. 2, 2023.

How to Apply

Kent 101 is free and open to people 16 and older.

You must be a resident of the City of Kent, or have a business located in the City of Kent.

You may miss no more than one class session to graduate. 9th week is the graduation and reception.

Complete and submit your application online. Participants will be notified of their selection for the Fall 2023 program via email.

Registration for Fall 2023 is now open. Deadline to register September 7, 2023.

About the Program

Kent 101 is a free program that offers emerging community leaders the opportunity to better understand how local government works through lectures, interactive activities and tours. Participants will receive a certificate of completion.

This program is perfect for:

High school students looking for career inspiration.

College students who need more experience before joining the work force

Working adults who want to have a stronger understanding about government work; or

Retirees looking to be more involved in their community.

Classes will take place every Thursday in-person at Kent City Hall Chambers, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Benefits

Meet local elected officials and City staff.

Learn how the city functions, what services are offered, what the different departments are and how everything is connected.

Become an active member of the Kent community.

Gain first-hand knowledge of how ideas move through City Hall and become implemented.

Have a better understanding of the city you live in

Meet other residents and share ideas.

Kent 101 Objectives

To actively involve and engage Kent residents and businesses to help them understand how City government works.

To improve communication with the city and those who live, work or go to school here.

To provide insight into how decisions are made, how City finances are managed and how City departments operate.

To empower more residents and businesses to become more engaged in City government and to become involved in making decisions that affect and improve Kent for all.

Register here: