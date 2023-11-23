On Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at about 12:33 p.m., Kent Police Officers, Puget Sound Fire Authority Firefighters and Medics were dispatched to the 800 block of Central Ave South in reference to a fatal injury accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police said that multiple 911 callers reported that a vehicle had struck a man on bicycle, and the bicycle rider had significant injuries.

Kent Officers and medical aid arrived within minutes and began life saving efforts, but tragically the victim – a 48-year-old Kent man – did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses on scene reported seeing the bicycle abruptly turn in front of a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Central Ave South (map below). The driver of the vehicle, a male age 24, stayed at the scene of the accident and has been fully cooperative with the investigation. Early indications are that substance impairment of the vehicle driver was not a factor in the accident.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation. They are collecting evidence and statements to determine the circumstances that led up to the accident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at [email protected]. Refer to Kent Case Number 23-15895.