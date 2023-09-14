From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

A man brandishing a knife was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2023, after he attempted to steal a sailboat from the Des Moines Marina, police said.

Witnesses at The Quarterdeck near the marina saw the boat start to float away after the suspect untied it from the dock, police said.

The man then pulled a knife on a marina worker before running away.

Police responded, found and arrested the suspect near 7th Ave and 220th Street.

The knife he used to threaten workers was recovered during the arrest.

The owner of the sailboat told KOMO News that he was surprised by the attempted theft, as he had been storing boats at the marina for years and considered it to be a safe place.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.