SAVE THE DATE : The Kent International Festival will return for its 16th year on Saturday, May 31, 2025 to the accesso ShoWare Center, celebrating the city’s rich cultural diversity with performances, food, and interactive exhibits.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free, family-friendly event will feature live music and dance performances, an international food court, cultural booths, and art activities.

Organizers emphasize the festival’s mission to foster unity through shared cultural experiences.

“We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all,” festival organizers said.

Volunteers, Vendors & More Needed

Applications are now open for volunteers, performers, food vendors, and cultural booth participants.

For more information, visit: