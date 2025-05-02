A stolen vehicle pursuit in Kent on April 22, 2025 ended with four suspects in custody after King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter and a K-9 unit assisted in the search.

According to police, officers were pursuing a stolen car when they requested air support from Guardian 1 to help manage the chase.

The helicopter quickly located the vehicle and provided continuous updates, using its infrared camera system, allowing ground units to back off for safety.

“When the stolen car stopped, four suspects ran, but were located by Guardian 1 and K9,” police said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspects or additional details about charges.

Video

Below is video of the pursuit and capture, courtesy King County Air Support: