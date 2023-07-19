The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on I-5 in Federal Way on Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023.

Troopers say that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, they were on a traffic stop on southbound I-5 north of S. 272nd Street (map below) when they heard loud popping sounds, which they recognized to be gunfire.

Two vehicles were observed traveling at a high rate of speed approaching their location and Troopers witnessed the occupants of two vehicles firing weapons at each other. The troopers attempted to overtake the suspect vehicles but were unable to as traffic had slowed to create distance from the vehicles firing at each other.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicles and believed they may have exited to S. 272nd Street. The vehicles were described as a white SUV and a black sedan.

A tow truck was located in the area that was struck by two rounds and disabled.

Thankfully no injuries were reported in this shooting.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed this shooting or any information on the two vehicles and suspects involved. Please email Detective Hanson at [email protected] with tips.