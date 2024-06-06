From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

Fire and police crews responded to a small airplane crash into the roof of a building in the 400 block of C Street NW in Auburn (map below) on Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2024.

Sadly, the single male occupant of the airplane was found deceased.

The 911 dispatch call came in at 12:01 p.m.

Cause of the crash or identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

