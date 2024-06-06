On May 31, 2024, Marcus Bradley Williams, the defendant in a Kent murder and drive-by shooting case, was sentenced to a total of 457 months – the high-end of the standard range and the amount requested by King County Prosecutors.

The sentencing follows a violent crime spree in January, 2021, which left one man dead and two others injured.

Prosecutors said that Jovan Satterwhite, 41, was shot and killed by Williams on Jan. 7, 2021, while sitting in his vehicle near 235th Place and 88th Avenue South. The murder was part of a series of violent acts committed by Williams, which also included two separate drive-by shootings. The first, on Jan. 6, 2021, targeted Jordon King and Kadeem Hinton, who survived despite their vehicle being riddled with bullets.

The second, on Jan. 23, 2021, involved a collision and subsequent shooting, injuring Meron Hailemariam and Lahraj Garrett.

Williams’ extensive criminal history includes multiple violent felonies dating back to 2007, including robbery, assault, and a fatal hit-and-run incident. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office highlighted Williams’ persistent violent behavior and disregard for public safety in their sentencing memorandum, urging the court to impose the maximum sentence within the standard range. The court agreed, sentencing Williams to 457 months in prison, including a 60-month firearm enhancement.

At the time of sentencing, the Court heard directly from the deceased victim’s family and friends, as well as his fiancé.

Following the trial, which concluded in April, the defendant was found guilty by a jury of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm Enhancement for the murder of Jovan Satterwhite. The defendant was also found guilty of two counts of Drive-By Shooting and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree.

Each of these incidents involved deadly (or potentially deadly) violence unleashed by the defendant on total strangers with no or minimal provocation.

“We are grateful for the investigations and good work of Kent Police Department detectives and the King County Sheriff’s Office on this case,” prosecutors said.