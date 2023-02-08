Want a behind the scenes look at the operations of the Kent Police Department? Well, here’s your chance – applications for the Spring 2023 Community Police Academy are now being accepted.

Sessions will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30 – 9 p.m., beginning April 4, 2023, and will run through June 6 at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center on the East Hill (map below).

Presentations will cover Use of Force, Patrol and Investigations operations, K9, SWAT, Community Education, Chaplaincy, Traffic, and more.

At the end of the course, participants will be eligible for a ride-along with a police officer.

They’ll will also tour the Kent Correctional Facility.

You must submit an application to be considered.

“We expect this to fill up fast so don’t wait!”

For more information or to access the online application, visit:

Contact Sara Wood at [email protected] with any questions.

“We hope you join us for the 10 week Spring 2023 Community Academy!”