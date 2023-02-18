The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a hit and-run collision that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 on SR 516 at I-5 near Kent.

Troopers say that a young female was struck by a white newer 4-door pickup truck, described as possibly a Chevy Silverado, as she was walking westbound on SR 516 crossing the onramp to southbound I-5.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene and transported the senously injured female to the hospital.

However, the driver failed to provide any identification to the female.

The driver was described as a 20-to 30-year-old Hispanic male with lighter skin and a mullet-style haircut.