The Kent Severe Weather Shelter (SWS), located at Holy Spirit Church (310 3rd Avenue South; map below), will activate at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23.

The SWS will be open from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. each night.

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER DETAILS:

Shelter will open at 9 p.m.

Check-in from 9-10 p.m. is preferred

Doors will close once capacity is reached

Guests must stay in their assigned locations

Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be available

No re-entry upon exit

Guests must vacate shelter by 7 a.m.

Please Note: The operation of the Kent Severe Weather Shelter is dependent on the availability of adequate staffing. Please direct all inquiries about volunteering and donations to Holy Spirit Church directly at 253-859-0444.