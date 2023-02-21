Sound Transit will be holding a public hearing regarding the agency’s intent to transfer two tax parcels to a public agency on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of this hearing is to allow public comment on the proposal to transfer two tax parcels comprising one site in the SeaTac area to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) included in a Land Exchange Agreement between Sound Transit and WSDOT for the mutual benefit of the Federal Way Link Extension project and WSDOT’s SR-509 completion.

This transfer will be subject to approval by the Sound Transit Board of Directors.

This hearing is being held pursuant to RCW 39.33.020.

This will be a Hybrid Meeting via WebEx and in-person at Sound Transit’s Ruth Fisher Board Room (401 S. Jackson Street, Seattle WA 98104).

To participate in the public hearing via computer or smart phone:

https://soundtransit.webex.com/soundtransit/j.php?MTID=m61ea7851463e3b332e573a57a11980a4

If a password is not already entered, enter the following password: Agency.

To participate in the public hearing via phone: call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700, then enter access code: 2489 004 2695 and password: 243629.

The subject of this hearing are the properties associated with the following King County Tax Parcels numbers: 3445000215 and 3445000210, located at the following address: 20636 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98198.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY), or e-mail [email protected]

More info here:

https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/public-hearing-disposal-property-to-public-agency-2023-03-02