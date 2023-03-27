The 2023 Business Expo is returning on Wednesday, May 24 2024, and this year there will be four local chambers involved, including the Seattle Southside, Kent, Auburn Area and Renton Chambers of Commerce.

This event – which will also include a ‘Flavors of South King County’ tasting area – will take place at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent from 3 – 7 p.m.

Each year, the Chamber’s Business Expo brings together businesses of all sizes to network, learn, and explore ways to help their companies grow and thrive.

“At this time of year, we bring together ideas and connect businesses face-to-face, providing a platform for exhibitors and attendees to work collaboratively to promote businesses around South King County,” organizers said.

Secure your booth today for the REGIONAL Business Expo

Market your products and services directly to consumers and businesses!

Get concentrated exposure in front of a captive audience!

Impress both existing and prospective customers!

Enhance your image & visibility!

Demonstrate your product face to face!

Interact with other businesses in your market to build beneficial relationships!

To register or get more info, visit:

https://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/regional-business-expo-featuring-flavors-of-south-king-county-250152