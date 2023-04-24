On Monday, April 24, 2023, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph issued a statement proposing that the city makes possession of controlled substances – other than cannabis – a gross misdemeanor.

This is in response to decisions made during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature, which ended Sunday night, April 23. During the session, the City of Kent worked advocating for proposed legislation intended to address the possession and use of illegal drugs in Washington.

“Unfortunately, the legislative session ended without the passage of a practical solution and as a result, under state law, starting July 1, there will be no meaningful way to prohibit the unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs including among others heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine,” Ralph said.

Ralph added that the intent of the proposed city law will be “to encourage those arrested to get into treatment through our municipal court system. If a charged individual actively engages in treatment, they will have the opportunity for the offense to be removed from their record and they will not serve jail time.”

She said that incarceration will only be utilized when a person chooses to not participate in a treatment program.

“We will leverage our court, which is designed to provide the incentives needed, to encourage those suffering from addiction to get into treatment and support a life of sobriety.”

“As the Mayor of Kent, it is my responsibility to take action to promote the health, safety, and welfare in our community,” Ralph added. “I will not stand by and watch people suffer any longer. It is not acceptable to stand by while individuals die of overdose, or to watch drug-related property and violent crimes negatively impact our neighborhoods and businesses.”

Additionally, Ralph said she will ask the Kent City Council to consider the use of funds recovered as a result of the City’s opioid litigation to help fund substance abuse evaluations and treatment.

“My hope is that with these tools in hand, we will help those suffering from substance abuse disorder while at the same time improving the safety and health of our community.”

Here’s full text of Ralph’s statement:

“As your Mayor, it is my paramount responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kent community. Today I am taking the action I have determined necessary to meet my continuing obligation to all of you.

“Substance abuse is taking an increasing toll on the health and safety of our region. The state legislature was unable to come to agreement on laws to protect our community from the impacts of controlled substance abuse and help those suffering from addiction find a path to treatment. Please see the below statement where I lay out a path forward to help Kent provide compassionate care for those suffering from addiction while holding those unwilling to seek treatment accountable.

“The 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature ended last night, April 23. During the session, the City of Kent worked tirelessly advocating for proposed legislation intended to address the possession and use of illegal drugs in Washington. The City thanks our legislative delegation for its work in attempting to establish reasonable regulations of controlled substances. Unfortunately, the legislative session ended without the passage of a practical solution and as a result, under state law, starting July 1, there will be no meaningful way to prohibit the unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs including among others heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

“Substance use disorder is ravaging this region, and the number of controlled substance-related deaths continues to rapidly increase. The lack of adequate laws surrounding controlled substances creates an opportunity for those who produce, import, and sell deadly drugs to prey on those suffering from addiction. The illicit drug market drives violent crime throughout the region. Property crimes, which are committed to fund addiction, have impacted our residents and business community.

“I recognize that substance use disorder is a medical issue and treatment services are necessary. However, without proper support and encouragement, a person with a substance use disorder cannot be expected to make the decision to stop using. The power of addiction continues to control individuals and there is no incentive to end the cycle of use. As the Mayor of Kent, it is my responsibility to take action to promote the health, safety, and welfare in our community. I will not stand by and watch people suffer any longer. It is not acceptable to stand by while individuals die of overdose, or to watch drug-related property and violent crimes negatively impact our neighborhoods and businesses.

“In September of 2022, the City of Kent took the bold step of becoming the first Washington city to prohibit the public use of controlled substances. Today I am announcing my intent to ask our Council for consideration of a new ordinance that will make the possession of controlled substances, other than cannabis, a gross misdemeanor. The intent of the law will be to encourage those arrested to get into treatment through our municipal court system. If a charged individual actively engages in treatment, they will have the opportunity for the offense to be removed from their record and they will not serve jail time. Incarceration will only be utilized when a person chooses to not participate in a treatment program. We will leverage our court, which is designed to provide the incentives needed, to encourage those suffering from addiction to get into treatment and support a life of sobriety.

“Additionally, I will ask our Council to consider the use of funds recovered as a result of the City’s opioid litigation to help fund substance abuse evaluations and treatment.

“My hope is that with these tools in hand, we will help those suffering from substance abuse disorder while at the same time improving the safety and health of our community.”