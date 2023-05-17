On Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023 at about 8 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Smith Street (map below) after a 911 caller reported ‘suspicious circumstances.’

The caller told police about a domestic violence incident that included a man possibly kidnapping a woman and taking her in a vehicle.

Police say that Officers quickly arrived in the area, located the described vehicle, and attempted to pull it over. Fortunately the 911 caller had given an excellent description of the suspect vehicle, along with the suspect’s actions.

There was enough information to develop probable cause for kidnapping. so Officers were able to pursue the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle refused to pull over. When the pursuing Officer determined he had a safe location, he utilized a maneuver to stop the suspect car with his own Patrol Car. The Officer successfully caused the suspect vehicle to come to a stop.

The victim was safely recovered.

The suspect was was subsequently arrested without incident.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Kent man, was booked for kidnapping and eluding.

If you are a victim of Domestic Violence, you can find local resources here: https://www.dawnrising.org/.

National Domestic Violence Hotline/multiple languages: 800-799-7233

Are you abusing your partner? You can find help to stop here: https://www.stopwa.com/kent-treatment-center/.