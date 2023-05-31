The second annual Men In Black Birthday Bash (MIBBB) is adding a film event on Friday night, June 23, 2023, with an other-worldly theme that includes a Seattle comedy legend to this year’s lineup of events.

The MIBBB Film Party – which starts at 7 p.m. – is a curated, one-night mini-film festival devoted to short films that ask big questions about all manner of the unexplained and unresolved.

The inaugural MIBBB Film Party will include several locally-produced films, including the TV pilot “Fred Crisman,” created and directed by Bryan Schickley, a former intern for South King Media. The animated film is based on the life of a Tacoma man who claimed to have battled with aliens in WWll and is associated with multiple 20th Century conspiracy theories.

Seattle Comedy Legend Pat Cashman Will Attend

The voice of Crisman is performed by legendary Seattle-based comedian, actor, writer and voiceover talent Pat Cashman of “Almost Live!” and “Bill Nye the Science Guy” (and many other productions) fame. Schickley and Cashman will attend for a post-film discussion, followed by the world premiere of the “Fred Crisman” episode 2 trailer.

Additional films will be announced in June.

All films will be screened at Harper Studios in Des Moines.

The evening will include an optional pre-party and an after-party at Marina Mercantile, which is within walking distance from Harper Studios.

