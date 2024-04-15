SPONSORED :

This Thursday, April 18, 2024, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will host a Community and Career Event for several positions open at a new 12-bed youth transitional care facility in Burien.

DSHS is looking to hire registered nurses, psychiatric social workers, psychologists/psych associates, youth counselors, therapists (dietitian, OT, recreation), custodians and other positions for the Lake Burien Transitional Care Facility.

Ready for a leadership role? DSHS has already begun recruiting for the facility’s clinical director.

DSHS offers an excellent benefits package, which includes:

Competitive salaries for all shifts.

Paid time off.

Holidays.

Insurance (health, life, disability).

A retirement pension plan.

Applicants interested in being a part of a team helping youth ages 13-18 with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and behavioral health needs should bring their resumes and attend this hiring event at the Lake Burien Transitional Care Facility, (1033 SW 152nd St., Burien, WA 98166; map below). If you can’t make it to the event, check for job postings at careers.wa.gov (search for “Lake Burien”).

About the Facility

The Lake Burien Transitional Care Facility will be launched in July and operated by Washington state’s Department of Social and Health Services. We are very grateful for the partnership and collaboration with the Department of Children, Youth and Families and Health Care Authority. DSHS also appreciates MultiCare and Seattle Children’s Hospital for their support.

During the 2024 Legislative Session, lawmakers earmarked $12.3 million to support youth who are in crisis who have experienced lengthy stays at emergency rooms without an acute medical need, out-of-state placements, or other temporary places. The facility will be operated by the DSHS Developmental Disabilities Administration.